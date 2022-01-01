Contact Menu Parkland A patient Appointment line Compliments and concerns Financial help Spiritual Support MyChart Support Community Relations Human Resources Police Department Purchasing Department Supplier Diversity

Parkland Health announces closures in advance of winter weather

Posted: 2/23/2022

All Parkland clinics will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24

Parkland Health is taking proactive action to ensure the highest level of safety and minimize risk to patients, staff, and visitors by announcing all Parkland clinics and the COVID-19 testing center at Amelia Court Clinic, 1936 Amelia Court, Dallas, 75235 will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Parkland clinics that will be closed include:

Community Oriented Primary Care health centers (COPCs)

Acute Response Clinics (ARCs)

Women’s Health Centers

Youth & Family clinics

Moody Outpatient Clinics

Hospital-based outpatient specialty clinics

Ron J. Anderson, MD Clinics

Homeless outreach locations (HOMES)

Comprehensive Breast Center

Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic

Parkland’s community screenings conducted at the John C. Phelps Park & Rec Center, 3030 Tips Blvd., Dallas, 75216, will also be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The following areas will be open on Thursday, Feb. 24:

The outpatient pharmacy located inside the Ron J. Anderson, MD clinic building on Parkland’s main campus, 5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, 75235

Parkland’s Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center

Parkland’s Urgent Care Emergency Department (UCED) – NOTE: The UCED will open at 12 noon.

Patients who have an appointment on those dates will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their appointments. Please do not contact Parkland.

For more information please visit, www.parklandhealth.org.